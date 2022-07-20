Birthday Club
Tri-State athletes called up to the big leagues in 2022 MLB Draft

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft, several Tri-State athletes were called up by the big leagues.

University of Evansville pitcher Shane Gray was selected by the New York Yankees in the 16th round of the draft.

North High School shortstop Cameron Decker was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 18th round. Decker committed to play for Central Florida after graduating from North in 2022.

Former Wabash Valley stars Curtis Washington Jr. (Purdue University) and Austin Peterson (University of Connecticut) were also selected by Major League franchises. Washington was called up by the Seattle Mariners while Peterson was picked by the Cleveland Guardians in the 9th round.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

