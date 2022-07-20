Restaurant owner warning others about fake money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant owner is warning the community about customers using fake bills to pay for their food.

Jeff Wheeler at Great Steak in Eastland Mall says he’s had a couple of people pay for their $10 meals with a fake $50 bills, and got all the change back in real cash.

Wheeler says their employees didn’t notice until later on, and couldn’t tell who the people were in the surveillance video.

Wheeler says they just have to lose out on the cash now, so he wants other business owners to be aware.

”As a small business owner we all have to stick together to make sure we’re all protected, and as a small business owner I’d want someone to do the same for me,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler says he’s been going over extra training with his employees in case this happens again.

