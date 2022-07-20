Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened in the area of Madison and Lodge Avenues.

According to a police report, three men came up to the victim.

Police say two of the men had a gun and pointed it at the victim.

Police say one of the men told the victim to give them everything he had and then emptied the victim’s pockets.

The police report says the victim is out about $1,100 worth of stuff.

Police say the suspects were described as skinny men, wearing black ski masks, black t-shirts and black sweatpants.

