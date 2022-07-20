Perry Co. Health Dept. offering back to school immunizations

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - You can get your kids red for school in Perry County Wednesday.

The health department is having its Back to School Immunization Bash.

That’s happening from 3 to 6 at the health department in Tell City.

Health officials say routine immunizations are required for entry into kindergarten, sixth and 12th grade.

They accept private insurance, Medicaid and anyone without insurance.

Door prizes and giveaways will be available.

