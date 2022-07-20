Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Perry Co. Health Dept. offering back to school immunizations

(WAFB)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - You can get your kids red for school in Perry County Wednesday.

The health department is having its Back to School Immunization Bash.

That’s happening from 3 to 6 at the health department in Tell City.

Health officials say routine immunizations are required for entry into kindergarten, sixth and 12th grade.

They accept private insurance, Medicaid and anyone without insurance.

Door prizes and giveaways will be available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting
Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting
Danyell Moore.
Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at victim
Barry Lee Harper
Henderson police arrest suspect in deadly motorcycle wreck
150 pounds of pot found during traffic stop
Authorities in Madisonville seize 150 pounds of pot
Ashley Robling (Source: Union Co. Illinois Sheriff's Office)
Conviction vacated for woman sentenced in Gibson Co. murder; New deal reached

Latest News

Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Evansville
Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete
Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete
Daviess Co. Lions Club Fair starts Wednesday
John Stevens.
Man accused of killing grandmother to appear in court