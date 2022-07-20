Man accused of killing grandmother to appear in court.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing his grandmother is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Authorities say John Stevens told dispatch his grandmother was dead in the backyard of her home on East Michigan Street.

During a death investigation, officials say 85-year-old Betty Ann Stevens was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

His bond is set at $500,000.

