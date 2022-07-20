Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Man accused of killing grandmother to appear in court

Man accused of killing grandmother to appear in court
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing his grandmother is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Authorities say John Stevens told dispatch his grandmother was dead in the backyard of her home on East Michigan Street.

During a death investigation, officials say 85-year-old Betty Ann Stevens was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting
Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting
Danyell Moore.
Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at victim
Barry Lee Harper
Henderson police arrest suspect in deadly motorcycle wreck
150 pounds of pot found during traffic stop
Authorities in Madisonville seize 150 pounds of pot
Ashley Robling (Source: Union Co. Illinois Sheriff's Office)
Conviction vacated for woman sentenced in Gibson Co. murder; New deal reached

Latest News

Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete.
Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 7/20
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete.
Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete
Man accused of killing grandmother to appear in court.
Man accused of killing grandmother to appear in court