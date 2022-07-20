Lingering effects of the pandemic lead to fewer Tri-State flights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Travelers in the Tri-State may have a more difficult time getting where they want to go. This impacts not only vacationers but also local businesses.

The Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) means a lot to many Tri-State people and businesses.

“It’s not just a local airport, it becomes the air service, the air hub, for a three-state region. So it’s fairly significant from our standpoint,” said President of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) Greg Wathen.

Normally, the airport has service to seven different cities, but flights to Detroit and Chicago have been temporarily paused, leaving the airport with only five.

Greg Wathen says the airport is a major selling point to businesses they hope to entice to the area. He says before the pandemic, they were working to add other destinations for the airport, but COVID-19 got in the way. That along with a pilot shortage left the area with fewer destinations.

He says one thing people can do to encourage airlines to restore services is using the flights that are already there.

“The best thing that we can absolutely see is for people to utilize the service, and I know it’s easy to go somewhere else to pick up your air service but if you utilize it here, that demand will have an impact on our ability to continue to expand air services within the marketplace,” said Wathen. “It’s all based upon demand.”

EVV isn’t the only airport dealing with fewer flights. The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport confirmed Allegiant is pausing its flights through the airport from mid-August through early October, but they say this is standard for each of the last few years.

Wathen says E-REP is working to restore Evansville’s flights to Chicago and Detroit, and he likes their chances.

“We anticipate that that service will come back, and we certainly have been given all indication from the airlines that it will,” said Wathen.

He says one thing that makes this situation especially frustrating is the millions of dollars the area recently spent updating the terminals at EVV.

