Investigation underway after complaints of underweight cows in Spencer Co.

Cows in Richland, IN
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News heard from several viewers complaining about some underweight cows in Spencer County.

They say they are in the Hatfield/Richland area.

We went to the area ourselves. Our reporter found several cows and other animals, like goats and poultry, at a property off 900 W. in Richland.

The cows appeared to be thin, with several bones showing.

We spoke with the owner who says the animals are fine. He says deputies have been to his property.

Spencer County’s website says Animal Control is operated by It Takes a Village. They have not seen the cows in person, but they tell us from the pictures they’ve seen, the cows appear to be underweight.

We heard back from the Sheriff Wednesday afternoon. She says they’ve had complaints, and they are investigating.

