International Experience looking for families to host foreign exchange students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Back to school is right around the corner across the Tri-State, which means the deadline for one organization to find host families is quickly approaching.

The non-profit called International Experience brings students from abroad to the U.S. to learn in our schools.

However, a local coordinator tells 14 News they don’t have enough host families to meet the need right now. They are currently looking for families in Evansville and surrounding areas, including Posey County, as well as Henderson and Daviess Counties in Kentucky.

A student from Spain who participated in the program in Evansville says his experience made a positive impact on him and his host family

“Everybody who is thinking to go to an exchange student, do it,” said Ricardo Lozano, an international experience student from Spain said. “It’s worth it, and if you’re also thinking to take some exchange students, do it. Like it’s very good for everybody, you will all learn, you will have fun, and then you will all start loving each other and that’s I think – it’s really nice.”

Melanie Doty, the local program coordinator, has hosted students and tells 14 News that she saw her family change for the better.

Doty says you don’t have to be a perfect family, you just have to be one that’s willing to bring another person into your world.

“So I think that there’s a big misconception that you have to be like well to do or whatever, and you don’t,” Doty said. “You just have to be a person that’s willing to share your life.”

Click here for more information on the program.

You can also reach out to the program through the contact information listed below:

Melanie Doty (Local Coordinator) (812) 760-3535 m.doty@international-experience.net

Tracy Mabry (Regional Director) (808) 372-2597 t.mabry@international-experience.net



