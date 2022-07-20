Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, an Evansville couple said their ‘I Do’s’ in the same place they met 20 years ago.

Melanie and Randy Schmitt met at Hacienda in the early 2000′s and tied the knot at the restaurant on First Avenue in Evansville.

The couple has been together seven years and talked about what it was like getting married in the very place that they met.

“We’re just happy to be here to make a new life,” Melanie said.

“Happy to be here with family. Everyone here is like family,” Randy said.

The Schmitt’s said they are excited for their honeymoon.

