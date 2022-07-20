Ellis Park moves up start time due to forecasted extreme heat

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With extreme temperatures expected this weekend, Ellis Park officials have made some changes.

They moved post time for the first race to 10:30 a.m. for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Obviously the safety of our racehorses and backstretch personnel is paramount,” said Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman. “By starting more than two hours early, we will avoid the full brunt of the heat. Horses racing at Ellis Park over the decades have demonstrated remarkable resilience to heat, but we will be doing everything we can to ensure they can race safely. In addition to the much earlier start, that includes having multiple water stations and hoses at regular intervals around the track. Our state veterinarian staff will be hyper-vigilant looking for any signs of adverse reactions to the heat and be poised to act immediately. We wanted to go on and make the announcement to give our horsemen plenty of time to rework shipping plans where necessary.”

