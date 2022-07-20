Dawson Springs Independent Schools to open enrollment for students in all locations

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Right after the December 10 tornado, Dawson Springs Independent Schools finished off the year with less students than normal.

Now, just before they open their doors again on August 10, they’re making some changes in an effort to try and get that number back up.

A letter was sent out to the community of Dawson Springs announcing something new for this years enrollment and encouraging people to send their children to the Dawson Springs Independent Schools District.

Letter announcing enrollment change (WFIE)

Recently, House Bill 563 was enacted in July to allow public schools to extend their borders if they have open seats in the classroom.

For Dawson Springs, that bill was passed just in time.

Superintendent Leonard Whalen said after the December tornadoes, many families lost their homes and had to relocate outside the school district.

That meant they had to enroll in different schools at the start of the spring semester.

“We’re looking forward to getting our students back,” said Whalen. “You know, we had some students that we’re displaced and had to move into other areas, some had to move outside the area, some are still in close proximity to the district. We’re just hoping to get them back in if they weren’t with us at the end of the year.”

Whalen said the goal this upcoming school year is to just get back to normal and bring the families back home.

He said he’s hopeful that expanding the enrollment opportunity can do just that.

“You know, we’re small and we’re home town. You know, you just don’t get that everywhere. We build a lot of relationships. We don’t just enroll students, we engage families,” said Whalen.

This new opportunity is for students in pre-school through 12th grade.

Officials said bus routes will also change to reach students who are now outside of town.

Whalen adds that some families who relocated have already taken advantage of the change, saying they want to send their kids back to Dawson Springs.

