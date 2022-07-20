Daviess Co. Lions Club Fair starts Wednesday
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Lions Club Fair kicks off Wednesday.
It’s the 50th anniversary of the event.
Animals shows start at 5 p.m. A firefighters challenge will happen at 7, and so does an ATV mud bog.
Rides, a petting zoo, inflatables and laser tag are from 5 until closing.
All of those are free with admission at the gate.
It all wraps up on Saturday with tractor pulls and fireworks.
