Daviess Co. Lions Club Fair starts Wednesday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Lions Club Fair kicks off Wednesday.

It’s the 50th anniversary of the event.

Animals shows start at 5 p.m. A firefighters challenge will happen at 7, and so does an ATV mud bog.

Rides, a petting zoo, inflatables and laser tag are from 5 until closing.

All of those are free with admission at the gate.

It all wraps up on Saturday with tractor pulls and fireworks.

