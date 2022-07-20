Daviess Co. Fiscal Court offers to place Confederate Statue base near Panther Creek Battle Field

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter says the Fiscal Court has offered to place the base of the Confederate Statue near the Panther Creek Battle Field, on a lot owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Claud says he made the offer to the UDOC on June 28th.

He says they have until July 31 to accept to offer. If they do, then there would be a few more details they would have to work out, but that would be the new home for the base.

Claud said they haven’t heard anything back from the Daughters right now.

The statue was removed from the base in May and taken to the Daviess Co. Operations Center.

