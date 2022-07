DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be out working on KY 2117/Southeastern Parkway in Daviess County Wednesday.

Officials say roadside improvements are being done along the roadway.

It will be closed between US 231 and Daviess County High School.

Crews will be out working from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

