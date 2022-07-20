Bosse trio sign to play basketball at Oakland City University

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Adren Joyner, Dredon Nunn, and Jabbar Davis are all continuing their basketball careers together as Mighty Oaks at Oakland City University.

Bosse head coach Shane Burkhart said this group of seniors was special with Joyner crushing it in his first season as a Bulldog, especially in the first regional game alongside Nunn who went 11-for-11 from the free throw line to close out the game.

The power team would not be complete without Jabbar Davis and Jameer Ajibade.

“They’re great kids, and it’s going to be fun for them,” Burkhart said. “As educators, we’re preparing kids for outside of high school. All of them have provided a great situation for each to continue to grow.”

Three of the four are sticking together as Mighty Oaks.

“I would be one of those kids you could say had the full on Bosse experience,” Nunn said. “When I heard about Coach French, and when I learned about him that he’s more like a Burk, really strict but loving, doesn’t let you get off your p’s and q’s but will also love you as a father.”

Jameer Ajibade committed to play at Danville Community College.

