Boonville man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

33-year-old Kyle D. Hollman was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Hollman was employed as a purchasing agent for ProLift Toyota Material Handling, and his job was to acquire equipment for Aleris Rolled Products.

Officials say Hollman used funds from his employer and Aleris to fraudulently buy hundreds of items for his own personal use.

Those included two ATVs, a tractor, firearms, ammunition, firearm accessories, tools tactical gear and camping equipment.

Hollman made around 847 unauthorized purchases, totaling $346,608.65, from Feb. 20, 2018, to Nov. 12, 2020, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Hollman carried out his fraud scheme by billing Aleris for products that ProLift never purchased, providing inflated invoices, altering receipts, and using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases.

Authorities say Hollman defrauded Aleris of more than $422,693.40.

As a part of the sentence, Hollman will have to pay over $164,000, forfeit all illicitly purchased items and be under supervised probation for two years after his release.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

