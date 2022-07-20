Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Allegiant’s hiatus from Owensboro airport starts next month

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As announced earlier this year, Allegiant is going on hiatus from Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport starting August 16.

It will last through October 6.

Airport Director Tristan Durbin tells us this has been standard for the last four years or so, but it was brought up at the last board meeting as a reminder.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting
Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting
Danyell Moore.
Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at victim
Barry Lee Harper
Henderson police arrest suspect in deadly motorcycle wreck
150 pounds of pot found during traffic stop
Authorities in Madisonville seize 150 pounds of pot
Ashley Robling (Source: Union Co. Illinois Sheriff's Office)
Conviction vacated for woman sentenced in Gibson Co. murder; New deal reached

Latest News

Two area students named 2022 McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship Award Recipients
Crews working on KY 2117 in Daviess Co.
Perry Co. Health Dept. offering back to school immunizations
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Evansville