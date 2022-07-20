Allegiant’s hiatus from Owensboro airport starts next month

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As announced earlier this year, Allegiant is going on hiatus from Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport starting August 16.

It will last through October 6.

Airport Director Tristan Durbin tells us this has been standard for the last four years or so, but it was brought up at the last board meeting as a reminder.

