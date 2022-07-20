On Alert: Heat Advisory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Heat Advisory will be an effect from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunny and hotter....breezy during the afternoon as high temps surge into the mid to upper 90s. The afternoon heat index will range from 104-110 during peak heat heating. Take extra safety precautions if you work or spend time outside this afternoon through the evening. The coolest part of the day will during the morning until 10:00 a.m. Tonight, there is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms as a weak front slips through the area. Mostly cloudy with scattered storms early as lows drop to near 70-degrees.

Thursday, in the wake of a weak front, mostly sunny and not as hot. High temps will drop to near 92-degrees behind a northwest wind. Thursday night, mostly clear skies as lows drop to 70-degrees.

Additional heat advisories and or excessive heat warnings are expected Friday through Sunday as high temps remain elevated in the upper 90s under sunny skies. The heat index will be range from 103-110 during peak heating. There is a 10% chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm each day.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.