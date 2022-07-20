Alert Days continue for dangerous heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for dangerous heat this afternoon and evening as most of the Tri-State has now been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning due to heat index values between 110 and 115°, and we have another round of dangerous heat on the way this weekend!

The Excessive Heat Warning expires at 9 PM tonight as the sun sets and a weak cold front simultaneously passes through our region. As that cold front swings through the Tri-State, there is an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight tonight, mainly in western Kentucky, but many of us will stay dry. Any storms that do develop may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Behind that cold front, our wind direction will shift, and slightly cooler and drier air will flow in from the west-northwest. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies. Thursday will still be sunny and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s, but it will be noticeably less humid, so the heat index values will only be a couple of degrees higher than the actual temperatures.

That break from the humidity will not last long. Our wind direction will gradually shift again on Friday, and hot, southerly air will be flowing back into the Tri-State by the weekend. We have added additional Alert Days for dangerous heat both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s Friday and upper 90s Saturday and Sunday, but the humidity will make it feel like about 100° Friday, and heat index values may reach as high as 105 to 110° this weekend.

A slow-moving weather system will bring us some clouds and scattered rain chances for the first half of next week. That will also provide a little relief from the sweltering heat, dropping our high temperatures back into the low 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

