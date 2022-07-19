Birthday Club
Woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop, 8-year-old found in car

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Providence woman is facing drug charges after officers pulled her over in Webster County.

The Providence Police Department says an 8-year-old was found in the car with the woman.

Officials say the driver, 56-year-old Lisa Brown, was stopped for a license check on Friday.

They say they discovered that she had methamphetamine and alcohol in the car.

Police say the meth was in a purse resting at the feet of the child. Brown was also found driving on a suspended license.

Brown was taken to the Webster County Jail on a list of charges.

Officials say relatives came and picked up the child.

