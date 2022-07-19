Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 7/19
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re following breaking news out of Evansville this morning. Authorities were called to a shooting. Dispatchers say it happened near the intersection of Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue.

Right now, the search is on for a man who police say is suspected of hitting and killing a motorcyclist and hurting his passenger.

New information is emerging from the deadly mall shooting in central Indiana. Authorities say the person who shot five people was a 20-year-old Greenwood man.

A Dawson Springs church is making some changes. They opened a relief center following the December 10 tornadoes to help those affected. Now, you’ll need to show proof the storms impacted you.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

