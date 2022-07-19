Several Kentuckians competing in USA Mullet Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just about everything in fashion comes back in style at some point, including the mullet.

The mullet is making a comeback, and some would say it never left. The popular 1980s hairstyle is growing on us, now through a nationwide competition for who can rock the best mullet.

A Frankfort teen is in the running and he’s made the cut, all while keeping his locks.

“We get a lot of mullets. It’s coming back,” said Mike Stanley, the owner of Hair Deposit.

Frankfort teen Josh Scott has entered the USA Mullet Championships, along with 800 competitors, and his locks are in the top 10.

“December 2019 I started growing it out. At first my mom was hesitant, then I pulled out some pictures from 1989 with my dad with a mullet and then she couldn’t say much,” Scott said.

This 16-year-old is serious about winning. If he wins, he’ll give a portion of the $1,000 jackpot to his church, Westview Baptist.

“They’ve done so much for me, why not do something for them,” Scott said.

“I never thought that a mullet would help me help my church. The Lord works in mysterious ways,” Scott said.

Scott said he’s gotten mixed reviews on his ‘do.

“A lot of people say you get more girls if you cut it. This way, I say ‘I’m going to be myself.’ I like it so I’m not going to get rid of it,” Scott said.

He said he’s staying true to his roots.

“God-given winning curls right there,” Stanley said.

There are several other Kentuckians in the race as well. You can comb through the contestants and cast your vote by clicking this link.

