Ribbon-Cutting ceremony set for Fairview Dr. extension in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fairview Drive extension on Wednesday.

The 2,600-feet extension spans from the backside of the Downs Subdivision to the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden.

Officials say it will serve as the primary access to the new Daviess County Middle School and other developing properties.

The ribbon-cutting will happen at the beginning of the extension in the Downs Subdivision, near the intersection of Calumet Trace and Fairview Drive.

It’s set for 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

