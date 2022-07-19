Birthday Club
Report: Police find over 5 lbs of weed during traffic stop in Madisonville

Roy Stallworth.
Roy Stallworth.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Michigan man is now facing drug charges after being pulled over in Madisonville.

Officers say they pulled over 50-year-old Roy Stallworth Monday evening for speeding and crossing the fog line several times.

They used a K9 to sniff around the vehicle and say they detected narcotics coming from inside the vehicle and trailer.

Officers say they found a handgun and ammo in the vehicle.

Inside the trailer, they say they found several large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, as well as an AR 15 rifle.

The police report shows that over five pounds of weed was recovered.

Stallworth was booked in the Hopkins County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

