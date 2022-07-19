Report: Police find over 5 lbs of weed during traffic stop in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Michigan man is now facing drug charges after being pulled over in Madisonville.

Officers say they pulled over 50-year-old Roy Stallworth Monday evening for speeding and crossing the fog line several times.

They used a K9 to sniff around the vehicle and say they detected narcotics coming from inside the vehicle and trailer.

Officers say they found a handgun and ammo in the vehicle.

Inside the trailer, they say they found several large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, as well as an AR 15 rifle.

The police report shows that over five pounds of weed was recovered.

Stallworth was booked in the Hopkins County Jail.

