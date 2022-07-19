Birthday Club
Police monitoring construction traffic on Wabash River Bridge

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Mt. Carmel Police say they have been monitoring traffic crossing the Wabash River Bridge construction area.  

They say several people have complained about drivers who continue past the red light, instead of stopping, to catch up to the traffic legally crossing the bridge.  

Police are issuing citations for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device when driver are caught.

Police say traffic lights are working properly, and no time will be saved by by running the light if you get pulled over.

