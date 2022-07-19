Petition claims CenterPoint did not disclose full cost of gas turbine project in Posey Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A petition claims CenterPoint’s project to build natural gas turbines in Posey County will cost $77 million more than they proposed.

It was filed Monday by the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.

The petition, which you can see here, claims that extra cost is for equipment needed for the project, and is in addition to the $334 million CenterPoint asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to approve.

The consumer counselor is asking the commission for a new hearing to consider the higher cost.

CenterPoint claims the equipment is being used to continue operating the units at A.B. Brown.

They sent us the following statement:

CenterPoint Energy plans to respond to the OUCC’s petition and will provide more information at that time. However, we can confidently say that we’ve remained transparent in these proceedings. As stated in our response to the request for information, these costs were necessary for the continued operation of Brown Units 1 and 2 and have no bearing on the construction of the combustion turbines. The ability to re-use equipment once we retire the units is evidence we are being prudent financially with our resources.

