Peppa Pig Live! coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure is coming to the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville this fall.

Peppa Pig will be on a camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their 60-minute outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.

Kids can make the most of Peppa’s Adventure by jumping in a mud puddle alongside Peppa Pig & Friends at a photo experience.

The show is Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees and tax.

Meet and greet is $50 per ticket at any level.

Children age two and older require a ticket.

The photo experience will start shortly after the end of the show.

