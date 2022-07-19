Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say he fired shots at a victim’s car.

Police were called to the area of Culver and Riverside Drive Sunday afternoon for a shots fired report.

Officers met with the victim at a gas station in the area.

They say a detective saw damage to the back of the victim’s car and several bullet holes.

Authorities say they identified the suspect as 42-year-old Danyell Moore after speaking with the victim.

According to an affidavit, the victim and the suspect knew each other, and Moore came across the victim on Sunday in the area of Linwood and Jefferson Avenue.

While investigating, detectives were told that Moore rammed the back of the victim’s car with his vehicle.

They say the victim drove away while Moore fired several shots at him.

Detectives say they found shell casings in the area.

Moore was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail Monday morning.

He’s facing multiple charges, including battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Court records show that Moore was convicted of armed robbery back in 2010.

