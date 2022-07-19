Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Judge unblocks Indiana genetic abnormality abortion law

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana law aimed at prohibiting abortions based on gender, race or disability is going into effect after a federal judge lifted an order first issued six years ago blocking its enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Tonya Walton Pratt granted an order Monday removing her injunction that was sought by the Indiana attorney general’s office after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to allow states to outlaw most abortions.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana had successfully sued to block the law after it was adopted by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature in 2016, but it conceded defeat in light of the Supreme Court ruling.

Then-Gov. Mike Pence signed the law, which includes a ban on abortions sought because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome. The law allows doctors who perform abortions in such cases to be sued for wrongful death.

A previous appeal by the state seeking to enforce the law was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019. But that was before former President Donald Trump’s nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett strengthened the court’s conservative majority.

Another federal judge has lifted similar rulings against Indiana anti-abortion laws in recent weeks, ahead of the state Legislature meeting in a special session starting Monday during which action is expected on additional abortion restrictions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Harper.
Henderson police identify suspect in Friday’s deadly wreck
Car hits pole and houses in Evansville
Pole and houses hit by car in Evansville; man arrested
Eric France.
Police: Dog bites officer several times while trying to arrest assault suspect
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

Latest News

Police monitoring construction traffic on Wabash River Bridge
Evansville sex offender sentenced to federal prison for failure to resigter
Michael Rittenberry.
Henderson man arrested on several drug-related charges
Green River District Health Dept. reports 944 new COVID cases over last week