Indiana gas tax rising slightly in August despite price drop
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s sales tax on gasoline will actually rise slightly starting Aug. 1 even though pump prices have dropped more than 11% from a month ago.
The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Monday that a total of 62.4 cents per gallon in state sales and highway taxes will be charged during August.
That will be up three-tenths of a cent from July’s record-high rate based on the agency’s calculations of statewide average gasoline prices over the past month despite AAA reporting Indiana’s average price dropping 57 cents from a month ago.
Republican legislative leaders have rejected calls from Democrats to suspend state gas taxes.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.