Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Indiana gas tax rising slightly in August despite price drop

(KWQC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s sales tax on gasoline will actually rise slightly starting Aug. 1 even though pump prices have dropped more than 11% from a month ago.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Monday that a total of 62.4 cents per gallon in state sales and highway taxes will be charged during August.

That will be up three-tenths of a cent from July’s record-high rate based on the agency’s calculations of statewide average gasoline prices over the past month despite AAA reporting Indiana’s average price dropping 57 cents from a month ago.

Republican legislative leaders have rejected calls from Democrats to suspend state gas taxes.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Harper.
Henderson police identify suspect in Friday’s deadly wreck
Car hits pole and houses in Evansville
Pole and houses hit by car in Evansville; man arrested
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Eric France.
Police: Dog bites officer several times while trying to arrest assault suspect
Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

Latest News

Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting
Deaconess Women’s Hospital makes 2022 best hospital list
Crews resurfacing US 431 in Muhlenberg Co.
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines