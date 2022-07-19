Henderson residents invited to event to share comments on new aquatic center

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Aquatic Vision for Everyone (HAVE) is inviting the public to their official launch of Aquatic Center Feasibility Study.

HAVE is partnering with the Henderson Tourist Commission to allow the public to come and discuss building an aquatic center in Henderson.

Back in October 2021, a group of people in Henderson began pushing for the new aquatic center.

[Previous Story: Henderson group pushes for aquatic center]

According to a social media post, that event is set to happen from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rookies Bar and Restaurant.

Officials say people can come and share their thoughts and ideas for what they envision for aquatics in the area.

They also plan to share the HAVE Board of Director’s vision on all potential aquatic programming to benefit resident and visitors of Henderson, Union and Webster counties.

According to a Facebook page, this is a come and go event, but remarks are scheduled at 6 p.m.

