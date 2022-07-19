Birthday Club
Henderson man arrested on several drug-related charges

Michael Rittenberry.
Michael Rittenberry.(Henderson County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been arrested on several drug-related charges, including trafficking.

On July 14, officers found 46-year-old Michael Rittenberry in the 1100 bock of Barret Blvd.

He was wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

After searching Rittenberry’s vehicle, officers say they found methamphetamine and evidence of trafficking.

They say there were also suspected Hydrocodone pills and marijuana in the vehicle.

On Monday, authorities say they finished their investigation into Rittenberry.

He is now facing trafficking and possession charges.

