Green River District Health Dept. reports 944 new COVID cases over last week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 944 new COVID-19 infections.

There were 431 in Daviess County, 213 in Henderson County, 114 in Ohio County, 68 in Union County, 61 in Webster County, 30 in Hancock County and 27 in McLean County.

Officials say there was one COVID-19 death of a Hancock County resident.

The newly reported cases were investigated between July 11 and July 17.

Kentucky COVID incident rate as of 7/15. (Kentucky Department for Public Health)

