Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Green River District Health Dept. reports 944 new COVID cases over last week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 944 new COVID-19 infections.

There were 431 in Daviess County, 213 in Henderson County, 114 in Ohio County, 68 in Union County, 61 in Webster County, 30 in Hancock County and 27 in McLean County.

Officials say there was one COVID-19 death of a Hancock County resident.

The newly reported cases were investigated between July 11 and July 17.

Kentucky COVID incident rate as of 7/15.
Kentucky COVID incident rate as of 7/15.(Kentucky Department for Public Health)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Harper.
Henderson police identify suspect in Friday’s deadly wreck
Car hits pole and houses in Evansville
Pole and houses hit by car in Evansville; man arrested
Eric France.
Police: Dog bites officer several times while trying to arrest assault suspect
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

Latest News

Michael Rittenberry.
Henderson man arrested on several drug-related charges
Ashley Robling (Source: Union Co. Illinois Sheriff's Office)
Conviction vacated for woman sentenced in Gibson Co. murder; New deal reached
Roy Stallworth.
Report: Police find over 5 lbs of weed during traffic stop in Madisonville
Peppa Pig Live! Coming to Evansville
Peppa Pig Live! coming to Evansville