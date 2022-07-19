Fog Early, Sunny & Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fog early then mostly sunny with seasonable July temps near 90-degrees. Tonight, mostly clear and muggy as lows drop into the mid-70s.

Wednesday, sunny and hotter....breezy during the afternoon as high temps surge into the mid-90s. The afternoon heat index will range from 104-110 during peak heat heating.

Thursday, in the wake of a weak front, mostly sunny and not as hot. High temps will drop to near 92-degrees behind a northwest wind. Thursday night, mostly clear skies as lows drop to 70-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.