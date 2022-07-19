Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Fog Early, Sunny & Humid

Wednesday: Heat Advisory Likely
7/18 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
7/18 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fog early then mostly sunny with seasonable July temps near 90-degrees. Tonight, mostly clear and muggy as lows drop into the mid-70s.

Wednesday, sunny and hotter....breezy during the afternoon as high temps surge into the mid-90s. The afternoon heat index will range from 104-110 during peak heat heating.

Thursday, in the wake of a weak front, mostly sunny and not as hot. High temps will drop to near 92-degrees behind a northwest wind. Thursday night, mostly clear skies as lows drop to 70-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Harper.
Henderson police identify suspect in Friday’s deadly wreck
Car hits pole and houses in Evansville
Pole and houses hit by car in Evansville; man arrested
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Eric France.
Police: Dog bites officer several times while trying to arrest assault suspect
Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

Latest News

Tornado relief center requiring proof for assistance after instances of fraud
Tornado relief center requiring proof for assistance after instances of fraud
7/18 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
7/18 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
7/16 6 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Hot and humid weather returns
14 First Alert 7/18 - Midday
14 First Alert 7/18 - Midday