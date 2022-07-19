EVSC ends ‘pandemic era waiver’ free lunches for all students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After two years, free lunches for all EVSC students is coming to an end.

According to a letter sent to parents, the free lunches that came from a pandemic era waiver through the USDA will no longer be available for the upcoming school year.

The school says they encourage parents to apply to free or reduced lunch if they believe they meet requirements. If students were approved for free or reduced lunch last school year, that status will carry over for the first 30 days of the 2022-2023 school year, through September 9.

According to the letter, The Food Services Department does have the ability to directly certify students who receive SNAP, TANF, some Medicaid, are certified as homeless, migrant, or are wards of the state (foster children). Households who are found to be directly certified will be notified in writing of the free or reduced-price meal status at the start of school and will not need to complete an application.

You do NOT need to complete an application if:

You receive notification that your child(ren) are directly certified.

You know your household does not qualify for meal benefits. (Please have money in your child’s account on the first day of school.)

Officials say the EVSC free/reduced application can be found on Parent Access and will be available for families to complete in early August. If you have questions, you can contact the EVSC Office of Food and Nutrition at 812-435-8258.

