Evansville sex offender sentenced to federal prison for failure to resigter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Michael Crane, 24, of Evansville, was sentenced to over a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, on December 1, 2017, Crane was convicted of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse and felony indecent solicitation of a child in Perry County, Illinois.

Officials say both convictions require Crane to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

When Crane was released from prison in 2020, officials say he submitted his initial registration for the Illinois Sex Offender Registry by completing an Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act form.

They say he provided an address in DeQuion, Illinois on his registration form.

However, authorities tell us Crane relocated to Evansville in 2021 and failed to register with the state of Indiana or update his Illinois registration.

He was arrested on July 29, 2021.

Crane was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison.

