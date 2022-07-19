EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers.

According to a Facebook post, on June 1 a suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see a particular engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400.

Officers say an employee gave the suspect the ring set to inspect and he took off running eastbound from the store.

Officials say the suspect had been in the store several times prior to the theft. Each time he had been in the store, he was wearing the same hat, the same ‘Trump 2020′ mask and arrived on foot walking from the east.

EPD searching for theft suspect after incident at Camelot Jewelers (Evansville Police Department)

EPD is asking anyone with information on the suspect to call the Evansville Police Department Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-4018.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.