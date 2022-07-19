Dispatch confirms crews called to vehicle fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms authorities were called to a vehicle fire Monday night.

They say that happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ellington Ridge Court.

According to dispatch, crews were also called to the 2100 block of Longway Court for a related incident.

Authorities have not said how the two incidents are connected at this time.

