Dispatch confirms crews called to vehicle fire
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms authorities were called to a vehicle fire Monday night.
They say that happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ellington Ridge Court.
According to dispatch, crews were also called to the 2100 block of Longway Court for a related incident.
Authorities have not said how the two incidents are connected at this time.
We will update this story as we learn more.
