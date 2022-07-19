Birthday Club
Dispatch confirms crews called to vehicle fire

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms authorities were called to a vehicle fire Monday night.

They say that happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ellington Ridge Court.

According to dispatch, crews were also called to the 2100 block of Longway Court for a related incident.

Authorities have not said how the two incidents are connected at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Field set for 23rd Deaconess Women's Hospital Tennis Classic
Ascension St. Vincent holds ceremony for new park at Evansville campus
Tornado relief center requiring proof for assistance after instances of fraud
