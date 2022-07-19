Birthday Club
Deaconess Women’s Hospital makes 2022 best hospital list

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Women’s Hospital is the only hospital in the Hoosier state to make a new list from money.com.

They created it in partnership with the Leapfrog Group to feature different types of care.

That includes maternal care in hospitals.

They compiled data from 2,200 hospitals across the nation and the women’s hospital ranked 149 on the list.

