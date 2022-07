MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be resurfacing US 431 in Muhlenberg County Tuesday morning.

That’s from South Ladshaw Road to the McLean County line.

It’s about a three-mile stretch.

Flaggers will be directing traffic.

The work zone is expected to be in place through the fall.

