Conviction vacated for woman sentenced in Gibson Co. murder; New deal reached

Ashley Robling (Source: Union Co. Illinois Sheriff's Office)
Ashley Robling (Source: Union Co. Illinois Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who had already been sentenced in a Gibson case is no longer a convicted murderer.

Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren tells us Ashley Robling filed a petition for post conviction relief and her murder conviction was vacated.

He says when she pled guilty to the murder of Samuel Bethe, she was not fully advised of her rights.

She was sentenced to 45 years in the case.

Cochren says the case could have started all over from day one, but instead a new deal was reached.

Monday, Robling pled guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 on probation.

Ashley Robling and Jacob Wilson (Gibson County Jail)
Ashley Robling and Jacob Wilson (Gibson County Jail)

Her co-defendant, Jacob Wilson was found guilty at trial and sentenced to 80 years.

The prosecutor says Wilson pulled the trigger that killed Bethe. He says Robling helped steal the truck to escape.

“We feel this sentence was appropriate and justice has ultimately been served,” said Cochren.

Wilson and Robling were arrested in Illinois after Bethe was found inside his burning home in Buckskin in March 2018.

Authorities say he had been shot in the head.

Sam Bethe (Source: Facebook)
Sam Bethe (Source: Facebook)

