Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting

Authorities called to reported shooting in downtown Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are on scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say it happened near the intersection of Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue where it turns into Riverside.

Police were called out there a little after 3 a.m.

Officers say a person was shot and taken to the hospital. We don’t have an update on that person’s condition at this time.

Authorities tell us they were searching the area around the riverfront and rock yard, but there’s suspect information right now.

we’ll keep you updated.

