Alert Day Wednesday for dangerous heat

Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day WFIE.(WFIE)
By Arden Gregory
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for dangerous heat Wednesday! A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 AM to 7 PM as heat index values will likely peak between 105 and 110°.

Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. We will fall back through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 70s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out in some of our southernmost counties in western Kentucky between 9 PM and midnight, but we will most likely stay dry.

Wind blowing in from the southwest at around 7 to 14 mph will push hot, humid air up into the Tri-State throughout the day Wednesday. That will send our temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90s Wednesday afternoon with heat index values as high as 105 to 110°. That does put us at an increased risk of heat illness, so take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated if you work or spend time outdoors.

A weak cold front will move through our region Wednesday evening. That may kick up a few isolated showers and storms, mainly from about 5 PM to midnight, but we are not expecting any widespread rain. If any storms do develop, they may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Behind that cold front, slightly cooler and drier air will flow in from the west-northwest. As a result, Thursday will not be quite as hot. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s under ample sunshine, but the heat index values will only reach the mid to upper 90s.

As we head into the weekend, our winds shift around from the south again, sending our temperatures back into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values around 100 to 105° Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Some scattered rain may cool us back into the lower 90s to start next week, but our temperatures are generally trending above average through the rest of the month.

