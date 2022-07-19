Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

4-year-old died after falling from 4th-floor window, police say

By Patrick Phillips and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling from a four-story window of an apartment in South Carolina on Saturday, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Inspector Don Calabrese said the child, whose identity was not released, fell from the window just after 10 a.m., WCSC reports.

The child was taken to the hospital but died from injuries suffered in the fall.

Calabrese said the preliminary investigation indicates the child leaned on the screen of an open window and fell to the ground.

“Our hearts go out to the child’s family after this tragic incident. Our department will be available to assist the family during this difficult time,” Calabrese said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Harper.
Henderson police identify suspect in Friday’s deadly wreck
Car hits pole and houses in Evansville
Pole and houses hit by car in Evansville; man arrested
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Eric France.
Police: Dog bites officer several times while trying to arrest assault suspect
Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

Latest News

Roy Stallworth.
Report: Police find over 5 lbs of weed during traffic stop in Madisonville
FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a...
More US stations selling gas for less than $4 a gallon
Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, shown in a file photo, announced Tuesday he tested...
Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID; prime-time hearing still on
HERO: Pizza delivery driver risks life to save children from burning home