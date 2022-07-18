Birthday Club
Wife of murdered firefighter accused of perjury set to appear in court

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of a murdered Evansville Firefighter is set to appear in court Monday.

She’s facing a charge of perjury.

Officials say 50-year-old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was arrested following her testimony in front of a grand jury one week ago.

No details have been released on whether the case involves her late husband Robert Doerr’s death three years ago.

Robert was shot and killed in front of their home in February of 2019.

As we reported, she was home at the time and called 911.

Back then, she was arrested on obstruction of justice and false informing charges.

That was after police say she deleted a call on her cell phone the night of the shooting.

Those charges were later dropped.

We’ll bring you updates on Fox-Doerr’s court hearing tonight on 14 News.

