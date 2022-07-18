Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Water pressure causing issues for residents in Chandler, including Dialysis Center

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A water pressure issue is causing problems in Chandler, including a Dialysis Center in Newburgh.

Officials with DaVita say the issue has been intermittently impacting the care they give to patients.

Officials also say they are working with the city and are hoping the issue will be resolved soon.

Chandler Water Department officials say they are upgrading their water system with a multi-million dollar project. They are hoping the water pressure issue will be fixed by September.

In the meantime, they say they plan to ask for approval for a water conservation order.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Clark.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police
Kentucky State Capitol
Several new Kentucky state laws take effect
Deputies: Juvenile in critical condition after Henderson Co. crash
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

Latest News

Water pressure causing issues for residents in Chandler, including Dialysis Center
Water pressure causing issues for residents in Chandler, including Dialysis Center
Henderson police identify suspect in Friday’s deadly wreck
Henderson police identify suspect in Friday’s deadly wreck
International center in Owensboro looking for mentors and donations
International center in Owensboro looking for mentors and donations
International center in Owensboro looking for mentors and donations
International center in Owensboro looking for mentors and donations