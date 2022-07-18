Water pressure causing issues for residents in Chandler, including Dialysis Center

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A water pressure issue is causing problems in Chandler, including a Dialysis Center in Newburgh.

Officials with DaVita say the issue has been intermittently impacting the care they give to patients.

Officials also say they are working with the city and are hoping the issue will be resolved soon.

Chandler Water Department officials say they are upgrading their water system with a multi-million dollar project. They are hoping the water pressure issue will be fixed by September.

In the meantime, they say they plan to ask for approval for a water conservation order.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.