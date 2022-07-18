Birthday Club
Section of St. Joseph Ave. to close Monday

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Part of St. Joseph Avenue will be closed on Monday while crews work.

Vanderburgh County officials say the northbound lane will be closed from Wimberg Road to Mill Road for ditching.

That is expected to last from 7:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The detour will be Wimberg Road to Kratzville Road to Mill Road.

Officials say to expect delays as equipment and workers will be in the area.

