Section of Allens Ln. in Vanderburgh Co. to close for paving

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A section of Allens Lane will be closed this week for paving.

Officials say it will be closed between St. Joe Avenue east to the railroad tracks.

The work is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The road will be closed to all traffic, except for local traffic and emergency vehicles, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say drivers should expect delays and ask you to avoid the area if possible.

