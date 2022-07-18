Rain Ending, Clearing Skies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We received much needed rainfall on Sunday with 1.49″ in the rain gauge which knocked out the 1.42″ record for July 17th set in 2004. Over the weekend, we picked up nearly 2-inches of rain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning then clearing skies this afternoon. High temps in the mid-80s with winds shifting to the northeast during the afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear skies then fog developing late as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Tuesday, fog early then mostly sunny with seasonable July temps near 90-degrees. Tuesday night, mostly clear and muggy as lows drop into the mid-70s.

Wednesday, sunny and hotter....breezy during the afternoon as high temps surge into the mid-90s. The afternoon heat index will hover near 105.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.