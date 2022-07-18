Police: Dog bites officer several times while trying to arrest assault suspect

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested after officers say he assaulted two people.

Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Beaver Creek Drive Saturday evening.

When they arrived, officers say one victim was standing outside with injuries to her face. That victim told officers the suspect had assaulted her and was inside the home.

When officers went inside, they say the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Eric France, became aggressive.

According to a police report, France pulled away from officers when they were trying to place him in custody and at one point tried to hit officers.

During that altercation, officials say France’s dog bit an officer several times.

France was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

Officers talked to a second victim who said she saw the suspect assault the other victim.

She said when she tried to get France to stop, he pushed her into a coffee table and held a pocket knife to her throat. The victim said he then threatened to kill them both.

France is facing several charges, including assault, terroristic threatening and harboring a vicious animal.

